Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,599 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Allstate by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 2.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Allstate by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in Allstate by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Allstate stock opened at $101.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Allstate from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Allstate from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.73.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

