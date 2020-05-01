Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 8,093 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,093 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $174,321,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,277,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,900,000 after buying an additional 1,774,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,778,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,087,000 after buying an additional 650,769 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 764,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,667,000 after purchasing an additional 592,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,135,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAH opened at $49.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.93. Cardinal Health Inc has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.4811 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cardinal Health to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

