BT Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,928 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

BT Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,928 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 261,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,616,000 after acquiring an additional 66,577 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 16,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,238 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 367,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR opened at $49.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.64 and a 200-day moving average of $55.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

