Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Bruderman Asset Management LLC

Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.4% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,067,000 after buying an additional 72,165 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,254,548,000 after buying an additional 110,137 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,702,000 after buying an additional 57,295 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,346.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $912.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,184.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,318.05. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,498.94.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.