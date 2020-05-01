Brinker Capital Inc. Cuts Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Brinker Capital Inc. cut its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $3,326,227,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $2,666,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,877,153,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,698,203,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,606,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $37.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

