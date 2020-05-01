Brinker Capital Inc. Has $7.48 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,919 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 15,297 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $104.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.00. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $126.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

