Brinker Capital Inc. Decreases Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Brinker Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,652 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,478,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,272,782,000 after acquiring an additional 365,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amphenol by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,168,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,428,530,000 after acquiring an additional 43,640 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Amphenol by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,099,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,093,082,000 after acquiring an additional 770,357 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Amphenol by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,687,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,048,462,000 after acquiring an additional 328,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,159,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $666,663,000 after acquiring an additional 563,138 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Amphenol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.43.

Shares of APH opened at $88.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.71. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

