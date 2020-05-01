Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Sells $154,850.00 in Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $154,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Faddis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 14th, Jonathan Faddis sold 435 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.90, for a total transaction of $72,166.50.

On Friday, March 27th, Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $169,221.58.

On Friday, February 28th, Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $162,890.20.

VEEV stock opened at $190.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.90, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.11. Veeva Systems Inc has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.00 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VEEV. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.29.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

