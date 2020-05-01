Gregory N. Henderson Sells 1,528 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $169,501.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,354 shares in the company, valued at $815,779.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ADI stock opened at $109.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.96 and its 200-day moving average is $109.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $127.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $563,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 172,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,459,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $5,235,000. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 51,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

