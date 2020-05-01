Royal Bank of Canada Raises The Descartes Systems Group (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Price Target to $140.00

The Descartes Systems Group (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $100.70 on Monday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $52.86 and a 1 year high of $105.69.
The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile
Further Reading: Insider Trading
Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.