FRESENIUS SE &/S’s (FSNUY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FSNUY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSNUY opened at $10.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.26. FRESENIUS SE &/S has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $14.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.29.

FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that FRESENIUS SE &/S will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FRESENIUS SE &/S Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

