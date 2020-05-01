INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS ISMAY opened at $4.28 on Monday. INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.01.

INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR Company Profile

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. The company designs, develops, produces, integrates, and maintains systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities.

