FY2021 EPS Estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Increased by Analyst

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $29.95 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $29.46. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $492.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at $29.61 EPS.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.84 EPS.

REGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $476.30.

REGN opened at $525.88 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $271.37 and a one year high of $574.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $500.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $400.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.67.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total transaction of $96,088.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,136.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 2,500 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,240,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,525 shares of company stock worth $18,737,898 in the last ninety days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. JNB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 35,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,269,000 after purchasing an additional 22,290 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,571.4% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.