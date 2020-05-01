Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VWOB) Trading Down 0.2%

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VWOB)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $71.67 and last traded at $72.04, 226,100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 31% from the average session volume of 328,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.20.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.37.

