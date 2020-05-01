Amani Gold (ASX:ANL) Stock Price Down 100%

Amani Gold Ltd (ASX:ANL) dropped 100% on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$0.00 ($0.00) and last traded at A$0.00 ($0.00), approximately 550,999 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$157,673.00 ($111,824.82).

The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Amani Gold Company Profile (ASX:ANL)

Amani Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral interests prospective for precious metals and energy in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Giro gold project with two exploration permits covering an area of 497 square kilometers located in north-east Democratic Republic of Congo.

