Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VXUS) Shares Down 2%

Posted by on May 1st, 2020

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VXUS)’s share price dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.92 and last traded at $45.15, approximately 3,623,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 4,496,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.07.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.19 and its 200 day moving average is $51.23.

