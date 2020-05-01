Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:VRIG) Shares Up 0.2%

May 1st, 2020

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:VRIG)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.70 and last traded at $23.66, 49,200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 68% from the average session volume of 152,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.61.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.52.

