Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 3,413 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 121,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after acquiring an additional 31,277 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 20,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,528 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $74.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.75. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.17%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.46.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

