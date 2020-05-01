Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.69 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 1.3% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,672 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 23,533,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,538,000 after acquiring an additional 718,293 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,932,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,767 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,799,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,436,000 after acquiring an additional 781,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,517,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,569,000 after acquiring an additional 214,710 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock opened at $87.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.88. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.32.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

