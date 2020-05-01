Brinker Capital Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,250 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 2.6% of Brinker Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Brinker Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $64,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 12,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $172.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.60. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $192.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

