Brinker Capital Inc. Buys 11,732 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 67.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,732 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $428,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Illumina by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,853 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $12,800,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. UBS Group upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Illumina from $345.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Illumina from $290.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.35.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 417 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.95, for a total transaction of $114,237.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,601.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,968,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,638 shares of company stock valued at $4,625,423 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $319.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.23 and a 200 day moving average of $300.26. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $380.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.92 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

