NXP Semiconductors Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 9,708 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 843% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,029 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,068,373 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $225,701,000 after buying an additional 83,664 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,276,672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $576,116,000 after buying an additional 256,202 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI opened at $99.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.62. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $139.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.48.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.92.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.