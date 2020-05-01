Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases 20,918 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 214.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,682 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,918 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,428 shares of the software company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth $586,000. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 31.5% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,158 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Adobe by 8.0% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 12,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $353.64 on Friday. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $386.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $320.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total transaction of $201,204.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,863.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,698 shares of company stock worth $2,073,206 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

