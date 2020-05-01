Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 152,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,555 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 2.7% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $553,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,668,000 after buying an additional 221,248 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $738,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Pfizer by 999.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 74,955 shares during the period. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $210.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.