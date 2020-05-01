Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,502 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 296,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 6.0% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 20.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 33.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $162.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.75.

DHR stock opened at $163.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $170.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.68. The firm has a market cap of $114.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In other news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,478.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 11,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.98, for a total transaction of $1,831,021.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,547 shares of company stock valued at $13,807,761 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

