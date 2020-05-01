BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Lowers Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.1% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

CCI stock opened at $159.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $168.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.43. The stock has a market cap of $65.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.93, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.27.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. New Street Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.36.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.