Brinker Capital Inc. Decreases Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Brinker Capital Inc. cut its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,153 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 43,568 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,421 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.63.

NYSE:TJX opened at $49.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.02. The company has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.