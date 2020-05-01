Bridgeworth LLC Purchases 282 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at $62,188,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $95.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.15 and a 200-day moving average of $121.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

