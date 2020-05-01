Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Has $482,000 Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 88.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after buying an additional 1,350,232 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,883,000 after buying an additional 736,028 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 114,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,415,000 after buying an additional 723,775 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,522,000 after buying an additional 598,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,896,000. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $218.91 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $237.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.