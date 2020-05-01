Brinker Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $10,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 478,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $121,053,000 after buying an additional 109,227 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $252.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.01. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

In related news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $2,304,952.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,376.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $269.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James cut Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.80.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

