BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 3,406 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,917,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Barnes Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,929,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,552,000 after buying an additional 208,157 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Barnes Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,778,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,173,000 after buying an additional 166,415 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Barnes Group by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,610,000 after buying an additional 88,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Barnes Group by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 431,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,723,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:B opened at $38.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.13. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.46.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $331.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

B has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

