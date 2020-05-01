Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 86,639 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Brinker Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 378,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,639 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of Brinker Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Brinker Capital Inc. owned about 0.14% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $23,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 121.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX opened at $69.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.46. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $81.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

