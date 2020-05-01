BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $385,000 Stock Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Rogers were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 848,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,883,000 after purchasing an additional 29,960 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 0.8% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 558,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,196,000 after purchasing an additional 24,503 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,622,000 after purchasing an additional 65,126 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 246,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Rogers from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Rogers from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rogers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

NYSE:ROG opened at $111.04 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $75.72 and a 12 month high of $206.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.02 and its 200-day moving average is $120.23.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Rogers had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 3,500 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total value of $399,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,900.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.