Brightworth Has $3.62 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Brightworth lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

JNJ stock opened at $150.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

In related news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.