Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 27,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after buying an additional 185,075 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 113,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,494,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 276,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,381,000 after buying an additional 12,742 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BCE by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 48,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BCE by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 454,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,020,000 after buying an additional 28,284 shares during the period. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on BCE from $64.50 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.15.
BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 12.84%. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.6267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.32%.
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.
