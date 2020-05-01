Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its holdings in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 70.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,722 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,897,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 9,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $23,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 83,541,864 shares in the company, valued at $777,774,753.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $475,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,651.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,627,204 shares of company stock valued at $53,859,838 in the last quarter.

Shares of SNAP opened at $17.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Snap Inc has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.97.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.01 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.64% and a negative net margin of 55.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Snap Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. Argus raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Snap to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.54.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

