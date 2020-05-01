Conning Inc. Lowers Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Posted by on May 1st, 2020

Conning Inc. lowered its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,330 shares during the period. Kimberly Clark makes up 1.6% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Conning Inc. owned about 0.09% of Kimberly Clark worth $37,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $138.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.47. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at $8,068,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,326 shares of company stock worth $5,387,321. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.70.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

