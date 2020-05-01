Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Decreases Holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,777,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 1,042.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $90.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.39. Marriott International Inc has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Marriott International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.79.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

