Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Decreases Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 76.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,834 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,741 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in ANSYS by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,607,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $928,694,000 after purchasing an additional 70,126 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,536,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,739,000 after purchasing an additional 87,464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ANSYS by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,208,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,050,000 after acquiring an additional 51,091 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,062,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,023,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,365,000 after acquiring an additional 19,932 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total transaction of $468,297.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,082,542.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.38, for a total transaction of $269,369.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,479.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,649 shares of company stock valued at $5,596,551 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $261.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87 and a beta of 1.26. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.25 and a 1-year high of $299.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.33.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $492.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.59 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 15.76%. Analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $249.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.56.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

