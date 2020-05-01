Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 96,610 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 94.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,610 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $84,000.

Shares of IXN stock opened at $205.77 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $155.91 and a twelve month high of $232.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.46.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

