Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 96,610 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Posted by on May 1st, 2020

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 94.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,610 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $84,000.

Shares of IXN stock opened at $205.77 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $155.91 and a twelve month high of $232.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.46.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Latest News

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in BCE Inc.
Snap Inc Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI
Conning Inc. Lowers Position in Kimberly Clark Corp
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Decreases Holdings in Marriott International Inc
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Decreases Stake in ANSYS, Inc.
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 96,610 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF
