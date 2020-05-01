Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Reduces Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 81.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,744 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $364,459,000. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,521,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,590,000 after buying an additional 393,988 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,809,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $429,568,000 after buying an additional 388,527 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 28.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 842,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,133,000 after buying an additional 188,314 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,179,000 after buying an additional 180,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO opened at $243.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.66 and a 200 day moving average of $234.75. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $287.25.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 261.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.02%.

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $844,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.22, for a total transaction of $165,137.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,513.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,951 shares of company stock valued at $12,887,768 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $294.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

