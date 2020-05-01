Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 55,702 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 84.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,014 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 55,702 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays cut shares of FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.61.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,203.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $126.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.58. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $190.58.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. FedEx’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

