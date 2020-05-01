Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 289,534 Shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its stake in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 81.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,534 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Mylan were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MYL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mylan in the 4th quarter worth about $104,305,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mylan by 463.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,010,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,304 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mylan by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,464,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,880 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mylan by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,781,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mylan by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,120,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

MYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mylan from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Mylan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.32.

In other Mylan news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $267,053.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYL opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 559.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.62. Mylan NV has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $28.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.47.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 19.35%. Mylan’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mylan NV will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

