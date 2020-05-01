Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 226,192 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 95.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 226,192 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 44.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,315,000 after buying an additional 7,234,231 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $577,518,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Fiserv by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,745,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,688 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 6,803.1% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,401,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $125,830,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,663,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,074,697.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $5,954,400 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.07.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $103.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.35.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.