Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 377 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Clorox by 12.1% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 0.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its position in Clorox by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Clorox from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $153.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.57.

NYSE CLX opened at $186.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. Clorox Co has a twelve month low of $144.12 and a twelve month high of $214.26. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.65 and its 200 day moving average is $161.63.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $147,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $43,218,097. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

