Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Reduces Position in Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its position in shares of Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 93.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,825,750 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned approximately 0.12% of Eldorado Gold worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $11,775,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. 53.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EGO opened at $9.47 on Friday. Eldorado Gold Corp has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.71.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 0.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.11.

Eldorado Gold Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

