Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 30,271 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 84.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,548 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,271 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 14,836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 859 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.72, for a total transaction of $213,650.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,537.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.21, for a total transaction of $542,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,938.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,242 shares of company stock valued at $13,274,664. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.89.

VRTX stock opened at $251.20 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $277.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.29. The stock has a market cap of $65.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

