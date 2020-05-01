Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Lowers Stock Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 92.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,791 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,613,374 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after acquiring an additional 435,736 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 200,472 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 86,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on KGC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.27.

KGC stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $7.25.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.