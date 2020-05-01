Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 35,995 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 66.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,995 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 328,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,098,000 after buying an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,433,794,000 after buying an additional 193,806 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at about $481,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 414.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at about $351,000. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Larry C. Glasscock bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.98 per share, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.88 per share, with a total value of $97,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,957.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 350,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,593 in the last quarter. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SPG opened at $66.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $180.06.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Cfra lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $162.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.21.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

