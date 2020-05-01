Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Lowers Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,160 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 21,202 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,524,173 shares of the airline’s stock worth $387,873,000 after purchasing an additional 73,916 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,509,621 shares of the airline’s stock worth $358,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,149 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,926,348 shares of the airline’s stock worth $198,648,000 after purchasing an additional 443,903 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,207,365 shares of the airline’s stock worth $177,757,000 after purchasing an additional 128,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,007,128 shares of the airline’s stock worth $86,244,000 after purchasing an additional 444,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.04. American Airlines Group Inc has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average is $23.67.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,414.94% and a net margin of 3.68%. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc will post -12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered American Airlines Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.